|
|
WARNER, Brett Fredric 12 October 1954 - 3 February 2020 With devastated hearts we announce the tragic passing of our adored Husband, Dad and Pa. Brett you hold the key to our hearts which only belong to you. When you love what you have, you have everything you need. Brett you are our everything and all we need is you. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are missed beyond words and loved beyond measure. Until we meet again, you are only a thought away. Forever loved by your devoted and heartbroken family. Helen Kim, Jed & Kate Ben, Amanda, Mia & Jessica
Published in Barossa & Light Herald on Feb. 5, 2020